UK Labour leader Corbyn says his party backs three-month Brexit delay

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks at a conference on alternative models of ownership, in central London, Britain February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday his party would back a three-month delay to Brexit if the government cannot get an exit deal approved by parliament before Feb. 26.

An amendment put forward by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper seeks to shift control of Brexit from the government to parliament. It could see parliament vote on whether to ask the EU to delay Britain’s exit to avoid leaving without a deal on March 29. It proposes a nine-month extension, to Dec. 31, but leaves the length of delay open to debate.

“The Labour party will back that amendment tonight because to crash out without a deal would be deeply damaging for industry and the economy,” Corbyn said. “In backing her amendment, we are backing a short window of three months to allow time for renegotiation.”