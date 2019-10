Leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, is seen during a visit to Chingford, London, Britain September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday said there was a strong possibility of a national election before Christmas.

When asked if he was expecting an election to be held before Christmas, he said: “That is obviously a strong possibility. But listen, we’re ready for an election any time.”