Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday that he should first get a delay to Brexit to win backing for a new national election.

“It’s very simple - if you want an election, get an extension and let’s have an election,” Jeremy Corbyn said.