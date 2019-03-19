Labour's Corbyn holds talks with lawmakers who support softer Brexit

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, held cross-party talks with four lawmakers who support a close economic relationship with the European Union and they pledged to work together to break the Brexit impasse, a Labour spokesman said on Tuesday.

Corbyn held discussions with Conservative lawmakers Nick Boles and Oliver Letwin and Labour politicians Lucy Powell and Stephen Kinnock, all supporters of a plan known as Common Market 2.0, which would keep Britain in the European Union’s single market.

“All participants pledged to work together and with others across parliament to find a Commons majority for a close economic relationship with the EU to break the Brexit impasse and bring the country together,” Labour said in a statement.

“They discussed how to build greater support on areas of agreement between Labour’s alternative plan and Common Market 2.0 and find possible areas of compromise.”