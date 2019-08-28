UK opposition leader Corbyn asks to meet queen over Brexit: Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked to meet Queen Elizabeth to raise his concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to suspend parliament for longer than normal before Brexit, the Guardian newspaper said.

“Understand Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Queen, expressing concern about Boris Johnson’s announcement that he’s proroguing parliament, and requesting a meeting with her,” Guardian political editor Heather Stewart wrote on Twitter.

Johnson said earlier on Wednesday that he would set Oct. 14 for the Queen’s Speech - the formal state opening of a new session of parliament that is preceded by a suspension of the House of Commons.