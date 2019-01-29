Brexit delay is now inevitable: British Labour leader Corbyn

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks at a conference on alternative models of ownership, in central London, Britain February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday he believed the government would have to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union as time runs out to get a deal with Brussels.

“Whatever happens in the votes that follow it has now become inevitable that the government will have to extend Article 50 in any scenario,” Corbyn said in parliament before lawmakers are due to vote on ways to shape Prime Minister Theresa May’s next steps on Brexit.