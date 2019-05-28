British Labour leader Corbyn set to back second Brexit referendum: report

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in London, Britain May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to back a second referendum on Brexit and it could be within days, the Mirror newspaper reported late on Tuesday, citing senior figures of the party.

Corbyn, who has so far said the option of a second referendum should be kept on the table, is under pressure to endorse one without qualification. The prospect poses a dilemma as many of the party’s supporters backed Brexit.