Britain's Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave a meeting with European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he had “useful and informative” talks with the EU’s Brexit negotiator in Brussels and said he was ready to meet the British Prime Minister Theresa May again.

Calling the danger of Britain leaving the EU without a deal “very serious”, he also said his proposals for a customs union with the bloc were credible.