Labour's Corbyn met DUP's Dodds to try to break Brexit deadlock: Daily Mirror

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn met Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)’s deputy leader Nigel Dodds, the DUP’s lawmaker Sammy Wilson on Tuesday as part of the opposition party’s talks with MPs to break Brexit deadlock, the Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday.

The DUP’s principal concern is avoiding divergence with the rest of the United Kingdom, which Labour believes its alternative Brexit plan provides for, a Daily Mirror political editor tweeted.