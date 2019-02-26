May's Brexit deal should be put to 'confirmatory public vote': Labour's Corbyn

LONDON (Reuters) - If Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is approved by parliament it should be put to a “confirmatory” public vote, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister’s botched deal provides no certainty or guarantees for the future and was comprehensively rejected by this House,” Corbyn told parliament.

“We cannot risk our country’s industry and people’s livelihoods and so if it somehow does pass in some form at a later stage, we believe there must be a confirmatory public vote to see if people feel it is what they voted for.”