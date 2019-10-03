UK Labour leader Corbyn says latest Brexit deal will be rejected

FILE PHOTO: Leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, is seen during a visit to Chingford, London, Britain September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn predicted on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest effort to secure a Brexit deal would be rejected by the European Union and by parliament.

“The proposals are unrealistic and damaging, and will, as I think the prime minister full well knows, be rejected in Brussels, rejected in this House and rejected across this country,” Corbyn told parliament.