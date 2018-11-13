UK Labour will vote against Brexit deal if fails to meet tests: Corbyn

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, walks to St Margaret's Church for an Armistice service, in London, Britain November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will vote against any Brexit agreement that does not meet its tests, and doubts that the deal will be good for the country, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday.

“We will look at the details of what has been agreed when they are available. But from what we know of the shambolic handling of these negotiations, this is unlikely to be a good deal for the country,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“Labour has been clear from the beginning that we need a deal to support jobs and the economy, and that guarantees standards and protections. If this deal doesn’t meet our six tests and work for the whole country, then we will vote against it.”