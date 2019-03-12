World News
UK Labour's Corbyn says May's Brexit deal not even close to changes promised

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is greeted by young women and red roses during a visit to Finsbury Park Mosque, on Visit My Mosque day, in London, Britain, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s assurances on her Brexit divorce deal are not even close to the changes that she promised lawmakers, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister’s negotiations have failed. Last night’s agreement with the European Commission does not contain anything approaching the changes Theresa May promised parliament,” Corbyn said on Twitter. “That’s why lawmakers must reject this deal today.”

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

