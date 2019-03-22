UK lawmakers might vote on Brexit alternatives on Wednesday: Corbyn

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media after a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party said votes on alternative Brexit plans to Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal could be held in parliament on Wednesday, and there was support for other proposals.

“The amendment to allow indicative votes was only very narrowly defeated in parliament and it is coming back again as an amendment on Monday, and if it is carried then those indicative votes will take place on Wednesday afternoon,” Jeremy Corbyn told Sky News on Friday.