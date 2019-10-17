UK opposition leader Corbyn says his party can not support Brexit deal

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media as he arrives to attend a Pre-council meeting of Party of European Socialists at Albert Hall in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party can not support the Brexit deal agreed on Thursday between the European Union and the British government, its leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

“As it stands we cannot support this deal ... also it is unclear whether it has the support of his allies in the DUP, or indeed, many allies on his own backbenches,” he said.

Asked whether he would put forward a motion of no-confidence to try to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a planned extraordinary session in parliament on Saturday, Corbyn said the weekend was a time to discuss the Brexit deal and other issues would be for next week.