UK opposition leader Corbyn: We will oppose Brexit if PM Johnson's deal fall short

FILE PHOTO - Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southall, London, Britain May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will oppose any Brexit deal brought forward by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson if it does not protect jobs, workers rights and the environment, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday.

“Labour will oppose any deal that fails to protect jobs, workers’ rights or environmental protections, and if he (Johnson) has the confidence to put that decision back to the people, we will campaign to ‘Remain’,” Corbyn told parliament.