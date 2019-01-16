World News
UK PM May is leading a 'zombie government': opposition leader Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party leaves his house in London, Britain January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading a zombie government, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday before a no confidence vote in parliament.

Corbyn said the government should call a new election after May’s Brexit deal was rejected by a large margin on Tuesday.

“If a government cannot get its legislation through parliament, it must got to the country for a new mandate,” he told parliament. “There can be no doubt that this is indeed a zombie government.”

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

