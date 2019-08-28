UK PM's parliament plan is a threat to democracy: Labour's Corbyn

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to extend the period during which parliament does not normally sit shortly before Brexit is “an outrage and a threat to our democracy”, the leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday.

“I am appalled at the recklessness of Johnson’s government, which talks about sovereignty and yet is seeking to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of its plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit. This is an outrage and a threat to our democracy,” Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.