UK's Corbyn says will not fall for PM's 'tricks' on election

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gets into a car as he leaves his home in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told opposition parties on Wednesday Labour would not fall for “Boris Johnson’s tricks” and would not support a new election until he is confident that the threat of a no deal Brexit has been removed.

Corbyn, who says he wants a new election, hosted opposition parties as part of a series of meetings to try to thwart what many of them see as Prime Minister Johnson’s bid to lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

“Jeremy made clear that Labour wants a general election, and soon, but that we will not fall for Boris Johnson’s tricks,” his office said in a statement.

“He said Labour will not support a general election until we are confident that the threat of no deal has been removed.”