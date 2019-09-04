World News
September 4, 2019 / 11:14 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK's Corbyn says will not fall for PM's 'tricks' on election

1 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gets into a car as he leaves his home in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told opposition parties on Wednesday Labour would not fall for “Boris Johnson’s tricks” and would not support a new election until he is confident that the threat of a no deal Brexit has been removed.

Corbyn, who says he wants a new election, hosted opposition parties as part of a series of meetings to try to thwart what many of them see as Prime Minister Johnson’s bid to lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

“Jeremy made clear that Labour wants a general election, and soon, but that we will not fall for Boris Johnson’s tricks,” his office said in a statement.

“He said Labour will not support a general election until we are confident that the threat of no deal has been removed.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below