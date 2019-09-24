UK Speaker Bercow says House of Commons must convene without delay

Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, speaks at New York University in New York City, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s House of Commons must convene without delay, Speaker John Bercow said on Tuesday, welcoming a ruling by the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

“As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency,” Bercow said in a statement released by his office.