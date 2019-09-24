World News
September 24, 2019 / 10:08 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

UK Speaker Bercow says House of Commons must convene without delay

1 Min Read

Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, speaks at New York University in New York City, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s House of Commons must convene without delay, Speaker John Bercow said on Tuesday, welcoming a ruling by the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

“As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency,” Bercow said in a statement released by his office.

Reporting by William James, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below