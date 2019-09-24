World News
September 24, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson acting like a "tin-pot dictator", says Labour's top lawyer

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has behaved like a “tin-pot dictator”, the top legal adviser for the main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday, after the country’s Supreme Court ruled he had acted unlawfully by suspending parliament.

“Boris Johnson has been called out today by the Supreme Court, the highest court in these islands. He has behaved like a tin-pot dictator,” Shami Chakrabarti said in a statement.

“Boris Johnson needs to reflect on this judgment and consider his position.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below