'Consider your position', Labour's Corbyn tells PM Johnson to step down

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (bottom) speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Boris Johnson on Tuesday to consider his position and call a new election after the Supreme Court ruled that the prime minister’s move to suspend parliament was unlawful.

To huge cheers and chants of “Johnson out!”, Corbyn said the British prime minister should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government.

“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position’,” Corbyn told delegates at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton.