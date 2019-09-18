UK could challenge Brexit delay act in court - lawyer says he has heard

A tourist double-decker bus drives past flags hanged by pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in London, Britain, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government could go to court to challenge an act brought by opposition lawmakers that forces it to ask for an extension to Brexit if it has not agreed a deal, a lawyer who has led an alternative challenge said.

Jo Maugham, who successfully led a separate challenge to a Scottish court arguing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended parliament before Brexit, said he had heard chatter that the government wanted to go to the Supreme Court.

“Chatter from sources - and on bulletin boards - that Government wants to reserve SC time for a challenge to the Benn Act,” he said, referring to the act brought by Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn. “I mention this because there is no challenge, otherwise than in EU law, to an Act.”