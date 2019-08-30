UK government pleased with initial Scottish court Brexit ruling: spokeswoman

The Houses of Parliament can be seen as a man walks along the South Bank in London, Britain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said it was pleased that a Scottish court had decided not to grant an interim injunction against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament next month.

“We are glad the court found against the interdict - there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week, and the process of bringing the session to an end will not start until the week commencing 9 September,” a government spokeswoman said in a statement.

“As we have set out, the government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda, and Members of Parliament are not prevented from scrutinizing our withdrawal from the EU.”