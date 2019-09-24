Text: UK PM Johnson's response to ruling he unlawfully suspended parliament

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful, a decision that thrusts Britain’s exit from the European Union into deeper turmoil.

Here is Johnson’s reaction, as told to reporters in New York where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly:

“As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31st come what may but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal - and that is what we are working on.

And to be honest it is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in parliament or in the courts.

Obviously getting a deal is not made much easier against this background but we are going to get on and do it.

As the law stands, we leave on October 31 and I am very hopeful that we will get a deal and I think what the people of the country want is to see parliamentarians coming together, working in the national interest to get this thing done and that is what we are going to do.”