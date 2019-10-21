World News
October 21, 2019 / 11:48 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Scottish court delays decision on whether UK PM Johnson obeyed law

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s top court has delayed a ruling on whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fully obeyed a law which demanded he request a delay to Brexit.

Anti-Brexit campaigners had asked the court to keep monitoring Johnson, after he sent an unsigned letter to the EU requesting a delay but added another note in which he said he did not want a “deeply corrosive” Brexit extension, prompting some lawmakers to say he was seeking to frustrate the law.

“I am delighted with the Court’s decision. It is a pity to have to say it, but this is not a Prime Minister who can be trusted to comply with the law,” Jolyon Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said on Twitter.

“And because he cannot be trusted he must be supervised.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

