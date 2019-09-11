Scottish court rules UK PM Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is unlawful

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with year four and year six pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London, Britain, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks is unlawful, the lawmaker who led the challenge said.

Parliament was prorogued, or suspended, on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinize his plans for leaving the European Union and allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit.

“We are calling for parliament to be recalled immediately,” Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry told Sky News after the verdict by Scotland’s Inner Court of Session.

There was no immediate comment from Johnson’s office.

On Friday, London’s High Court rejected a similar challenge by campaigners and that case is due to be heard on Sept. 17 at the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the Scottish case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court in their challenge would begin on Tuesday.