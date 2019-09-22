World News
September 22, 2019 / 7:45 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UK court will not rule on Monday morning on PM Johnson's suspension of parliament

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Supreme Court will not rule on Monday morning on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament but will update on timings later on Monday, a court spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“The hand-down for the following cases: R (on the application of Miller) (Appellant) v The Prime Minister (Respondent), Cherry and others (Respondents) v Advocate General for Scotland (Appellant) UKSC 2019/0193, will not happen tomorrow (Monday) morning,” a spokeswoman said.

“I hope to make an update on timing around lunchtime tomorrow,” she said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below