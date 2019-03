Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks to Reuters during an interview in Dublin, Ireland, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister said he was disappointed at Britain’s parliament voting down a Brexit deal on Monday.

“The predictions were consistent enough over the last few days that this would be a heavy defeat,” Simon Coveney told the BBC.

“We now need to be patient and calm to allow this process in Westminster to take its course.”