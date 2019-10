EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney during the General Affairs council addressing the state of play of Brexit, in Luxembourg October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Britain must put its proposals for a Brexit deal with the European Union in the form of a legal text on Tuesday if EU leaders are to approve an agreement at their summit in Brussels on Oct 17-18, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of EU ministers, Coveney said “big progress” had to be made on Tuesday for the process to move forward.