Ireland spending 'hundreds of millions of euros' on no-deal Brexit: minister

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney poses for a photograph in Dublin, Ireland, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland is spending “hundreds of millions of euros” on preparing for a no-deal Brexit, which would be a “crazy outcome” of three years of EU-UK negotiations, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

Coveney said the European Union wanted to find ways to help UK parliamentary ratification of the Brexit deal but that the lawmakers’ asks needed to be “reasonable”.

He said the bloc would not remove the contentious Irish border backstop from the deal to replace it with “wishful thinking” solutions, or accept a fixed time-limit on the insurance measure.