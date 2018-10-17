Irish foreign minister does not expect commitment to new Brexit summit date

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said he did not expect a meeting of EU leaders later on Wednesday to agree a date for a special Brexit summit in mid-November.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/FIle Photo

“I think what’s more likely is that dates will be suggested but that there won’t be a commitment to a new summit unless there is a signal from the negotiating teams that there’s something to sign off on,” Coveney told BBC radio on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the EU leaders in Brussels before they decide at dinner after May has left whether to firm up a tentative plan to hold a special Brexit summit in mid-November.

Coveney also said that EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has indicated that the EU is willing to allow more time to find a solution to the issue of the Irish backstop.