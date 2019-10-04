Not Mission Impossible: Irish foreign minister says new Brexit deal can be done

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Negotiations to strike a new Brexit deal are not “mission impossible” and can succeed, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Friday, but any new agreement must also secure an open Irish border.

Earlier he had said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Irish border proposal fell short of what was needed to strike a deal.

“This is not mission impossible. There is a deal to be done here,” Coveney said, adding that changes to the Withdrawal Agreement would have to achieve the same outcome of no border infrastructure on the island of Ireland.

“I believe it’s possible to do that with goodwill and energy on all sides, and I think we’ll get that next week.”