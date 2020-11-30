UK, EU need to avoid blame game as 'truth of Brexit' emerges, Coveney says

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrives at the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The United Kingdom and the European Union need to avoid engaging in a blame game as the “truth of Brexit” and its subsequent challenges become clear, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

He added that there was a big incentive to get a deal done but there were two big issues that are as yet unresolved.

“The truth of Brexit is now being exposed in terms of the challenges of it,” Coveney told Radio Ulster. “This is something that the UK and the EU have to find away forward on as opposed to focus on a blame game as regards who is at fault.”