UK lawmakers must make political judgment about PM May's Brexit deal: attorney general

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox listens in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top lawyer Geoffrey Cox said on Tuesday lawmakers needed to make a political judgment about whether they were willing to accept reassurances on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Earlier Cox, the attorney general, said May’s revised divorce deal had not given Britain legal means of exiting the so-called Irish backstop arrangement unilaterally if “intractable differences” arose.

“The question for the house is whether, in the light of these improvements, as a political judgment, the house should now enter in to those arrangements,” Cox told parliament, adding that his legal advice could only inform “what is essentially a political decision that each of us must make.”