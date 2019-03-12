Britain's Cox denies he was ordered to validate PM May's Brexit deal

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government’s top lawyer on Tuesday denied speculation that he was ordered to validate Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal assurances against his will.

British broadcaster Jon Snow tweated he had heard that Attorney General Geoffrey Cox did not validate May’s tweaked deal and had been told to find a way to validate it.

Cox, who is due to give a legal opinion on May’s assurances, replied with one word on Twitter: “Bollocks”.