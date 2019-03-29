Friday's Brexit vote is last chance to secure exit delay: Attorney General

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Attorney General Geoffrey Cox urged lawmakers to approve the government’s EU withdrawal agreement on Friday, saying it was lawmakers’ last chance to ensure that Brexit will be delayed until May 22.

“This is therefore the last opportunity to take advantage of our legal right,” Cox told parliament, citing conclusions of a European Council summit at which the EU agreed to a delay, conditional on the withdrawal agreement being approved this week.

Cox was opening a debate that is expected to conclude with a vote at 1430 GMT.