UK government will listen to Labour's Brexit suggestions, including on second referendum: Cox

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will listen to any suggestions made by the opposition Labour Party in talks on the way forward on Brexit, including on a second referendum, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this week that Prime Minister Theresa May was considering offering lawmakers a vote on whether to hold a confirmatory public vote on her Brexit deal in a bid to break the deadlock in talks with Labour.

“The discussions that are currently going forward with the Labour Party ... are being pursued in good faith, there are no preconditions,” Cox told parliament.

“Of course we will listen to any suggestions that are made, whether it be about a second referendum or any other matter, to see if we can find common ground in the interests of the country to leave the European Union as swiftly as possible.”