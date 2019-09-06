Should you be sacked? UK PM adviser Cummings says: 'Trust the people'

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London, Britain September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - When asked about former British Prime Minister John Major’s call for him to be sacked, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser said that the people should be trusted.

Major said Johnson should fire Dominic Cummings, the advisor behind his high-stakes Brexit strategy that resulted in a dramatic purge of his own lawmakers this week.

When asked about Major’s call, Cummings told Reuters: “Really? Trust the people”