Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top advisor Dominic Cummings denied that he had described the government’s attempts to renegotiate the Brexit deal with Brussels as a sham.

When asked on Wednesday if the Brexit negotiations with the EU were a sham, Cummings said: “No. I never said that.”