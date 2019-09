Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is seen on Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings said the people should be trusted on Brexit after lawmakers voted to stop the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

Asked on Thursday if the UK would leave the EU on Oct 31, Cummings said: “Trust the people.”