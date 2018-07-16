FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 16, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK government wins approval for customs bill in lower house of parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from the lower of house of parliament on Monday for a law designed to create an independent customs policy after Brexit.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 318 to 285 in favor of the customs legislation, known as the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) Bill, which will allow the government to levy duties on goods after leaving the European Union.

The bill must also be passed by the House of Lords to become law.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.