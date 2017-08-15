FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK hopes not to pay for interim customs deal, Davis says
#Business News
August 15, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 2 hours ago

UK hopes not to pay for interim customs deal, Davis says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis gives a statement at the start of a first full round of talks on Britain's divorce terms from the European Union, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2017.Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should not have to pay to have a customs union during an interim period after leaving the European Union, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday.

Britain has proposed setting up an interim customs agreement with the European Union after Brexit to allow the freest possible trade of goods. Britain has suggested introducing a temporary customs union.

When asked on ITV television if Britain would have to pay to stay in the EU customs union temporarily, Brexit minister Davis said: "No, I don't think (so). Well what happens in that interim period you have to leave to me to negotiate."

Asked how the Brexit negotiations were going on a personal level, Davis said: "Er, fine".

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

