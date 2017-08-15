FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's post-Brexit customs proposals are 'a fantasy': EU's Verhofstadt
August 15, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in an hour

UK's post-Brexit customs proposals are 'a fantasy': EU's Verhofstadt

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, President of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU, in Strasbourg, April 5, 2017.Vincent Kessler

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's proposals for its future customs relationship with the European Union are "a fantasy", the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said on Tuesday.

Britain said it wants an interim customs agreement with the EU after Brexit to allow the freest possible trade of goods, but that it will also seek the right to negotiate other trade deals.

Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to move Brexit negotiations on to the issue of Britain's future EU relationship, but the bloc has said it must first resolve divorce issues, including citizens rights and the exit bill.

"To be in and out of the Customs Union & "invisible borders" is a fantasy. First need to secure citizens rights & a financial settlement," Verhofstadt said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

