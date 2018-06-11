FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 5:59 PM / in 2 days

British government looking for ways around customs amendment: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is in talks with lawmakers to find a way around an amendment proposed by parliament’s upper house which challenges Prime Minister Theresa May’s refusal to pursue a customs union with the EU, a Brexit minister said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“The government will look very carefully at what they have tabled and whether or not we can support it ... our policy is to leave the customs union so we can conduct our own independent trade policy, but it would be appropriate to have an arrangement in place,” Steve Baker told reporters.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

