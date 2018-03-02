FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated a day ago

PM May says Britain could enter into customs partnership with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain could enter into a customs partnership with the European Union after Brexit, with a highly streamlined customs arrangement at the border reducing any delays at ports and airports.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech about her vision for Brexit, at Mansion House in London, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

May said the two sides could explore a system where Britain accepts the tariffs set by Europe for goods intended for the EU, while applying different tariffs for goods intended for Britain.

Reporting by Alastair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

