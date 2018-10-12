Several top ministers worried UK could stay in EU customs union indefinitely: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s international trade, environment and Brexit ministers told Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting on Thursday that they are concerned the whole of Britain could remain in the customs union for an open-ended period of time, the BBC said.

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Brexiteers are particularly worried that Britain could be tied to EU mechanisms indefinitely, hindering the country’s ability to strike independent trade deals after it has left the bloc.

London and Brussels are racing to reach a Brexit agreement by the end of the year.