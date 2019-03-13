UK government has no plans for Irish border controls in case of no-deal Brexit: BBC

(Reuters) - The UK government does not intend to collect customs duties or have any other controls at the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The British government will rely on self-reporting by businesses and suggest an app-based system to record cross-border trading, the BBC reported.

British lawmakers voted against Prime Minister May’s amended Brexit deal on Tuesday. They will now vote at 1900 GMT on Wednesday on whether Britain should quit the world’s biggest trading bloc without a deal.